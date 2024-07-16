Bengaluru Police starts lane discipline campaign on airport road to reduce congestion and accidents

Bengaluru, Jul 16 (PTI) The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday launched a lane discipline campaign on Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Road with the aim of reducing congestion and preventing accidents.

According to the officials, drivers of all vehicles on KIA road (BB road - NH-44) under the Bengaluru City Police must drive in the designated lane and violators will be fined.

The traffic police officials said that Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) must use the extreme left lane. Fast-moving vehicles must use the middle lane and overtaking is only permitted on the extreme right lane.

"This initiative aims to reduce congestion and accidents, enhance traffic flow and efficiency and ensure safety for all road users. We urge all road users to cooperate and follow these guidelines to make our roads safer and more efficient," said MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City. PTI AMP AMP KH