Bengaluru: Pre-school principal held for extorting Rs 20 lakh from student’s father

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) A pre-school principal and her two associates were arrested for allegedly extorting money from the father of a five-year-old student with whom she had an affair, police said on Wednesday.

The woman allegedly blackmailed the 34-year-old man by threatening to leak his private pictures on social media if he did not pay her Rs 20 lakh, they added.

The man became friends with the woman after enrolling his daughter in her pre-school in 2023 and later got into a relationship with her, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the man used a separate phone to communicate with her. Over time, she extorted Rs 4 lakh from him under various pretexts.

Later, she demanded that they live together, and when his family was away, she visited his home and borrowed Rs 50,000 from him, he said.

When he refused, she allegedly intimidated him, claiming she had contacts in the police.

As a result, he began distancing himself from her. Facing financial difficulties, he decided to withdraw his daughter from the pre-school and relocate his family to his native place in Gujarat, police said.

At the principal’s behest, her two male associates allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from him to delete his private videos and photos.

To protect his reputation, he agreed to pay Rs 15 lakh and initially transferred Rs 1.9 lakh, police added.

However, when he failed to pay the remaining amount, they continued to harass him, prompting him to approach the police last month, police said.

"Based on the complaint, we arrested all three on Monday and sent them to judicial custody," police added. PTI AMP SSK SSK ROH