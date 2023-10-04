Bengaluru Press Club airs concern over raids on journalists in Delhi

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Expressing concern over the raids by Delhi police at residences of some journalists there, the Press Club of Bangalore on Wednesday sought an unbiased and fast-tracked investigation in the matter while stressing that press freedom is crucial.

Its Executive Committee said independent media that seeks accountability has always been the foundation of any democratic nation.

"As the fourth pillar of democracy, press freedom is crucial," it said in a statement.

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakraborty, arrested in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations the portal received money for pro-China propaganda, were sent to seven days of police remand, officials said.

The police on Tuesday searched more than 30 locations connected with NewsClick, questioned several of its journalists.

Officials earlier said 46 "suspects" were questioned and digital devices, including laptops and mobile phones, and documents were taken away for examination. PTI KSU RS KSU ROH