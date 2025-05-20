Bengaluru rains: Govt committed to save lives, properties; officers on field, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: As rains continue to batter Bengaluru, disrupting normal life and inundating several parts of the city, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said officials are on the field and attending to the issues caused by the downpour, and there is no need for anyone to worry.

Shivakumar, who is also minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development, asserted that the government is committed to protect the lives and properties of the people, as he hit back at the opposition's criticism of the administration's "failure" in managing the situation, by asking them whether they can stop nature?

Heavy downpour in Bengaluru for the past 36 hours threw life out of gear here on Tuesday as well. People were seen walking through knee-deep water and traffic jams were reported in several places.

"We got information about two deaths late last evening. We have sent out officials. I will also go. Instructions have been given to officials. All are on the field and are attending. There is no need for anyone to worry. Our priority is to save the lives and properties of people. We are committed to it," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of traveling to Hosapete to attend an event organised there to commemorate the government's two years in office, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be visiting some rain affected spots tomorrow.

"I visited some spots last night. Irrespective of wherever we are, our duty is to save Bengaluru's pride, and we will do it," he added.

Regarding the opposition criticising the Congress government and its "Brand Bengaluru", the Deputy CM asked, "Can they stop nature? No one can stop. Let them criticise, we will do our duty."

Replying to a question on the possibility of more rains, he said, "I'm someone who says let there be rains, let anyone say anything. More the rain comes, the better for the state."

When questioned about the condition of roads in Bengaluru, amid rains, Shivakumar said work is on and permanent concrete roads are being laid.