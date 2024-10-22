Bengaluru rains: Schools, Anganwadis to remain shut tomorrow

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) The Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday in view of the heavy rains in the district.

Advertisment

In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban Jagadish G as said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students.

However, all the colleges and ITIs will function as usual.

Jagadish also said a general instruction has been given colleges not to use dilapidated and weak buildings for holding classes in order to avoid accidents.

Advertisment

He asked parents and college management to ensure that students should not go to low lying areas where there is water.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the college authorities should provide information to the students about dealing with natural calamities. PTI GMS GMS ROH