Bengaluru rains: Siddaramaiah orders immediate removal of encroachments on stormwater drains

Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) Following the havoc caused by rains in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that officials have been given clear instructions to remove encroachments on stormwater drains without delay, regardless of how "influential" the encroachers may be.

He said immediate compensation will be provided to all victims whose houses were damaged by rainwater, following a survey.

Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters after visiting and inspecting areas affected by the rains over the past couple of days.

"Climate change, issues with the drainage system, encroachments, and silting of stormwater drains are causing recurring problems in Bengaluru during heavy rains. I’m confident we will be able to provide a permanent solution. I’m not saying it will be a hundred per cent fine by the next rains, but we will do as much as possible. People should also cooperate," he said.

Pointing out that Bengaluru received 299 mm of rainfall in 2022—the second highest in 10 years—he added that 132 mm of rainfall was recorded at midnight on May 19.

"I have instructed officials to immediately conduct a survey of the damage and provide compensation," Siddaramaiah said.

He added, "There was a demand for Rs 1 lakh as compensation, but officials have been asked to assess the damage and provide suitable relief. Immediate aid, such as food and shelter, is already being provided to those affected." Siddaramaiah also said that authorities have been instructed not to grant construction permits for basements in low-lying areas while approving building plans.

"This is because basements tend to flood during heavy rains, and such incidents have occurred in several places. Two people died of electrocution while removing water from a basement," he said.

He further said that of the 210 low-lying areas in Bengaluru, 166 have been identified as sensitive or very sensitive, and precautionary measures have been taken in these zones.

Noting that the government has drawn up plans and undertaken infrastructure development, especially for stormwater drains, Siddaramaiah said, "The stormwater drain network in the city spans about 860 km. Lining work has been completed on 491 km, while work on another 195 km is underway and will be completed by February 2026." "For the remaining 173 km, work has been taken up through a Rs 2,000 crore loan from the World Bank. The tender process has been completed, and the work order is yet to be issued. Instructions have been given to complete the work within three years," he added.

Siddaramaiah also said that the families of Manmohan Kamath (63) and Dinesh, a 12-year-old boy who were electrocuted while clearing rainwater from the basement of an apartment complex near BTM Layout 2nd Stage, were given Rs 5 lakh each as compensation by the corporation.

On Wednesday, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) was also instructed to provide Rs 5 lakh each on humanitarian grounds.

Additionally, Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of a person killed in Koramangala due to a tree falling. PTI KSU SSK KH