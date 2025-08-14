Bengaluru: Raj Bhavan open to public from August 16 to 18

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) Raj Bhavan here will be open to the public from August 16 to 18, between 4 pm and 7.30 pm, to mark the 79th Independence Day.

Visitors will be allowed in designated viewing areas under the supervision of security personnel and staff. Entry requires a valid government-issued photo identity card, a statement said.

All electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and cameras, as well as sharp or metallic objects, snacks, plastic items, bags, handbags, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages, will be prohibited inside, it added. PTI JR SSK