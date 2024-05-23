Bengaluru rave party: 86 people including Telugu actress test positive for narcotics

Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) The blood samples collected from those who attended the rave party at a farmhouse here recently have revealed that 86 people, including a Telugu film actress, tested positive for narcotics, police sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, a total of 103 people had participated in the party, which was organised under the pretext of a birthday party. The participants included 73 men and 30 women.

Police seized MDMA (Ecstacy) pills, MDMA crystals, hydro cannabis, cocaine, high end cars, DJ equipment, including sound and lighting worth Rs 1.5 crore during the raid at the farmhouse near Electronic City in the wee hours of May 19.

After the raid, police collected the blood samples of the participants in a private hospital, which revealed that 59 men and 27 women tested positive for narcotics.

"Most of the people who attended the party were consuming drugs. The Central Crime Branch will issue notices to those who tested positive," a police source said. PTI GMS GMS KH