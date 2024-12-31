Bengaluru readies for safe New Year celebrations with 7,500 CCTV cameras, tight security

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) As Bengaluru prepares to usher in the New Year, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said over 7,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city, with special picket arrangements and enhanced police deployment to ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

Parameshwara noted that the police have been conducting a drive against drugs for the past month and a half, particularly in light of the New Year and Christmas celebrations.

Reassuring the public, he said, "We have taken all kinds of precautionary measures to ensure a safe New Year celebration. Our primary objective is to prevent any untoward incidents. In Bengaluru, nearly 8.5 lakh people will celebrate the occasion, and there will be picketing in key areas like Brigade Road, Commercial Street, Koramangala, and Indira Nagar." The state Home Minister further mentioned that senior police officers would be monitoring the situation.

"In Bengaluru, 7,500 CCTV cameras are already in place, and we have also installed temporary cameras at hotspots. Plainclothes policemen will be stationed to take swift action if needed," he added.

According to police, a total of 11,830 personnel—including senior officers, civil defense staff, and others—will maintain strict vigilance across the city, monitoring for potential rave parties and drug-related activities. The government has allowed New Year celebrations only until 1 a.m., and celebrations are to be held within the prescribed time limit.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda assured that the force had made extensive security arrangements for areas where large gatherings are expected, including MG Road, Brigade Road junctions, Koramangala, Indiranagar 100 Feet Road, Orion Mall, JP Nagar in South Bengaluru, and Whitefield. Private parties on the outskirts of the city, particularly in gated communities, will also be closely monitored.

"We have deployed more than 11,000 officers and staff, including civil defense personnel, 72 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 21 platoons from the City Armed Reserve, and a sufficient number of home guards and traffic wardens to ensure smooth New Year celebrations," said Dayananda.

The Commissioner also urged the public to refrain from using noise-making devices such as whistles, which can be disruptive and sometimes used for eve-teasing.

"We have observed in the past that some individuals use loud whistles, causing irritation and even engaging in inappropriate behavior. Such items should not be used. Additionally, facemasks, which can be intimidating in crowded places, especially around families and children, should be avoided, as they conceal a person's identity," he added. PTI AMP GMS AMP ROH