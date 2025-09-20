Bengaluru: Residents protest on Varthur Road demanding urgent pothole repairs

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) Residents of several societies staged a peaceful protest along Varthur Road here on Saturday, demanding "immediate action to repair potholes and improve infrastructure." Holding placards calling for safe roads, protesters, including children and senior citizens, gathered in front of Prestige Lakeside Habitat.

They also urged urgent development of the Varthur–Gunjur stretch, which they said has become "unsafe due to neglect." Citing previous accidents along the stretch, the demonstrators pressed for resurfacing of the road, installation of traffic signals and turn-overs, and long-term infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe commuting.

A protester said the roads "were so full of potholes that parents feared letting their children cycle on them for safety reasons." While the protest remained peaceful, police intervened, citing a lack of permission and noting that Freedom Park is the only designated venue for protests in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing Bengaluru’s pothole problem, calling it a priority.

He said work was being carried out systematically and urged political opponents "not to politicise the issue." "No one intentionally creates potholes, but they surface due to excessive rain," he added.

"More than 7,000 potholes have already been filled, and about 5,000 more are yet to be addressed. A report has been sought from the Police Commissioner, and a system has been put in place for the public to report potholes whenever they notice them," Shivakumar further said. PTI AMP SSK