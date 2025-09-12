Bengaluru Rural MP lays foundation for govt school in Channapatna

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Bengaluru Rural MP Dr C N Manjunath on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new government high school building at Kodamballi in Channapatna taluk.

The school, which caters to over 250 children from 23 surrounding villages, will get a two-storey building funded through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Biocon Group, a press release said.

The facility will house 10 spacious, well-ventilated classrooms and a sanitation complex with separate blocks for boys and girls, the release added.

Channapatna MLA C P Yogeshwara, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Yeshwanth V Gurukar, and Biocon Foundation Mission Director Anupama Shetty were present at the ceremony, it further said. PTI JR SSK