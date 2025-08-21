Bengaluru Rural MP seeks customs duty exemption on imported cancer drugs, equipment

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) Bengaluru Rural MP Dr C N Manjunath on Thursday said he has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt customs duty on all imported immunotherapy drugs and radiotherapy equipment to make cancer treatment more affordable.

In a letter issued to the media, the senior cardiologist said the Centre has already waived customs duty on most chemotherapy drugs.

“However, immunotherapy drugs and radiotherapy equipment, which are now an integral part of advanced cancer treatment, do not get the same exemption,” he said.

Manjunath noted that cancer, once considered an extraordinary disorder in India, has now grown into a significant public health challenge.

“Change in lifestyle, food adulteration and various other factors have largely contributed to the increase in cancer cases,” he said.

Pointing out that cancer treatment has become prohibitively expensive, Dr Manjunath said most of these drugs and equipment are imported and are essential for treating various forms of cancer, often in combination with chemotherapy.

According to him, the cost of immunotherapy ranges between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh per patient per treatment cycle.

"Consequently, a large number of cancer patients, especially from economically weaker sections, are unable to access this potentially life-saving therapy," he said.