Bengaluru: Sakra World Hospital crosses 550 robotic cardiac surgeries

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Sakra World Hospital on Monday announced that it has become the first hospital in Karnataka to perform more than 550 robotic cardiac surgeries, and the fastest centre globally to achieve the milestone, according to official Da Vinci surgical system data.

The feat was achieved in under three years, with a year-on-year growth of about 40 per cent, the hospital said.

“Robotic cardiac surgery is transforming the treatment of heart disease. While conventional open-heart surgery typically requires 8–10 days of hospitalisation and two–three months for full recovery, patients undergoing robotic procedures at Sakra are often discharged within three–four days, with most resuming normal life in just two–three weeks," the hospital said in a statement.

The benefits—including minimal pain, negligible blood loss, faster mobilisation, reduced antibiotic use, and smaller incisions—have made this advanced approach the preferred choice for patients from across India and abroad,” it added.

Over the past three years, Sakra said it has developed one of the country’s most sought-after robotic cardiac surgery programmes. About 30–40 per cent of its patients come from outside Bengaluru, including nearly 10 per cent from overseas. The programme has treated patients aged between 15 and 84 years, delivering “safe, precise and life-changing outcomes,” the statement further said.

The Da Vinci surgical system is a robotic platform that enhances minimally invasive surgery by offering greater precision, dexterity, and visualisation.