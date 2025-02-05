Bengaluru school gets classroom revamp with furniture made from recycled beverage cartons

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram, in collaboration with Tetra Pak, unveiled its model sustainable classroom on Wednesday, with furniture made of recycled beverage cartons that demonstrate the potential of recycling in everyday life.

The newly refurbished classroom features 25 sets of desks, chairs and cupboards, all made from recycled Tetra Pak’s packaging material.

Anil Kumar, Principal of KV Malleswaram, in a press note, said the partnership with Tetra Pak has helped KV Malleswaram position itself as a model school for environmental consciousness.

"The overwhelmingly positive response, including interest from other Kendriya Vidyalayas, underscores the importance of integrating sustainability into learning spaces. This initiative is more than just a classroom transformation—it’s shaping responsible, environmentally conscious citizens of tomorrow," he added.

Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia, said his company has committed to donating 1,000 recycled products to the community in a year. "KV Malleswaram is one of them," he added.

The model school project was implemented with the support of AARC (Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons), an industry alliance that represents the voice of the beverage cartons industry, and RUR Greenlife, a Mumbai-based social enterprise working in the area of environmental education.

During the inauguration, a two-hour workshop on sustainability and carton recycling was conducted by RUR Greenlife to educate the students about the importance of recycling and responsible waste management. PTI JR SSK KH