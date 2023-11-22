Bengaluru set to host maiden Kambala race

Bengaluru: The stage is set for 'Kambala,' an exciting buffalo race on mud track from coastal Karnataka, happening for the first time in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26 at the Palace Grounds, organisers of the event said on Wednesday. Along with 'Kambala,' the organisers have decided to recreate the entire coastal Karnataka "culture" in the state capital during the event.

"It was our commitment and dream to bring Kambala from 'Tulunadu,' spread from Kasaragod to Maravanthe beach, to Bengaluru. We are also bringing for you the culture, cuisines and heritage of coastal Karnataka," the organising committee chairperson Prakash Shetty told reporters.

He said the coastal Karnataka community wanted to showcase Kambala to the world.

According to Shetty, the Kannada blockbuster 'Kantara' featured Kambala evoking curiosity among many outside 'Tulunadu', the region where Tulu dialect is spoken, who wanted to see it happening live.

Shetty said 139 pairs of buffaloes which are taking part in the event have left for Bengaluru from the coastal region. Former Minister and Hole Narasipura MLA H D Revanna has decided to sponsor the food and stay of the buffaloes and people accompanying them.

To make sure that the event happens without any glitch, the organisers even made sure that the water for the buffaloes are brought to Bengaluru, so that the "output" of the cattle is not affected.

The main stage has been named after famous Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away two years ago, while the event after erstwhile Mysuru Maharaja, Sri Krishna Raja Wadiyar.

The organisers are expecting a footfall of two lakh people during the event, and an expenditure of about Rs 7.5 crore to Rs eight crore. The winner will get 16 grams gold and Rs one lakh, the first runner-up eight grams gold and Rs 50,000 and the third runner-up four grams gold and 25,000.

"It is not about money for which these participants are coming. It’s about showcasing to the world the rich culture of coastal Karnataka," Puttur Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said.

He also said that the event is secular as six Muslim groups and four Christian groups are also taking part.

To add glitter to the event, celebrities such as 'Bahubali' fame Anushka Shetty, who hails from coastal Karnataka, would be among those who would cheer the racers.

The organisers also said the photographers will be allowed to take pictures only with a condition that they should not use flashlight as it can enrage the buffaloes and they can run amok.

The event managers also asked the news channels reporting the event not to set up their cameras as they have arranged high-end cameras to videograph the race.