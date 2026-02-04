Bengaluru: Siblings traced, reunited with parents after running away

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl who ran away from home along with her younger brother after being allegedly scolded by their parents was traced and reunited with their family, police said on Wednesday.

The siblings had left their house in the Ashwathnagar area on February 2, upset over being reprimanded for missing tuition classes, officials said.

Police said the girl and her nine-year-old brother left home claiming they were going to tuition and carried a bag containing clothes and food items.

A missing report was filed by the parents after the children did not return home. Following the complaint, police stations across Bengaluru and the state were alerted, and details and photographs of the children were circulated on social media, they added.

According to police, the girl carried her Aadhaar card, which allowed her to travel free of cost under the state government’s Shakti scheme, while her brother travelled without a ticket.

The siblings moved across several districts, including Shivamogga, and were reportedly planning to visit their grandparents in Chitradurga, a police officer said.

CCTV footage helped police reconstruct the children’s movements. The siblings were seen leaving their home, walking via the Marathahalli Bridge Skywalk, and reaching the Majestic bus terminal, from where they boarded a bus to Shivamogga, the officer said.

The case took a turn when members of the public spotted the children in Bhadravathi and informed the police after recognising them from the circulated alerts.

The siblings were subsequently traced, brought to the HAL police station, and reunited with their parents, officials said. PTI AMP SSK