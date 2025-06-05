Bengaluru stampede: BJP demands resignation of CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, holding the Congress government in the state responsible for the Bengaluru stampede.

Eleven people died and 33 were injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as thousands of RCB fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the team after their first-ever IPL win.

Alleging that it was the state "government-manufactured stampede", BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra also asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to break his silence over the tragic incident.

"This is clearly the failure of the state government. The state government will have to own its failure. The chief minister and the deputy chief minister will have to resign for the death of 11 innocent people and those who suffered injuries in the incident," Patra said.

Taking on the Congress government in Karnataka, Patra also asked, "Where is Rahul Gandhi, who keeps on making fun of India, speaks against India every day, makes fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army, and says it's his democratic right?" "Where is he hiding? Will Rahul Gandhi pose questions to D K Shivakumar and Siddharamaiah's tweets (posts on X) on this issue and summon them to Delhi? Will he ask them to resign?" the BJP leader said "We are waiting for his response also. We hope Rahul Gandhi, you will come out and speak and take action against your leader since you run the government in Karnataka," he added. PTI PK RHL