Bengaluru stampede: BJP, JD(S) doing politics over 'dead bodies', says D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of doing politics over "dead bodies", as he hit out at them for demanding his resignation following the June 4 stampede here that killed 11 people.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

"They (opposition) are trying to do politics over dead bodies. We are not doing it. We have sincerity....what do they have to target me? In what way am I responsible?" Shivakumar asked.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Karnataka State Cricket Association wrote (to the government) seeking permission. The event was held. I'm Bengaluru Minister..... I had also gone to the stadium as the Bengaluru Minister, what is wrong?" "I had gone to the airport (to receive the RCB team). I requested them to cooperate as there was no permission for the victory procession. I gave them a Kannada flag and welcomed them. What's wrong? What crime have I committed?" he further asked.

On criticism about going ahead with the RCB celebration despite having information about deaths, Shivakumar said, "I had no information, I'm telling you..." The opposition BJP and JD(S) earlier today lashed out at the Congress government for making police officers the "scapegoat" for the stampede and alleged that the entire responsibility for the incident lies with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. They also demanded their resignation.

To the charges that instead of Deputy CM resigning, five police officials, including the police commissioner, were made scapegoats by suspending them, Sivakumar said the government and the CM had taken the decision after discussing it in the cabinet.

On demands that there should be action against "big people" in the government too, he said, "What we should do, should be left to us. Listening to someone, or for the sake of someone's criticism we won't act. We know what to do. People have blessed us (to power)." When reporters asked about the opposition asking for his resignation, the Deputy CM, with sarcasm, said, "They are seeking my resignation. Fine, let's fulfill their desire...." In what is seen as a comment targeted at the JD(S) and its leader H D Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said, "They comment about me getting emotional (expressing grief over stampede), but what about them shedding tears during the election? I won't speak about others' family matters...." Questioned about Kumaraswamy targeting him, he said, "We have love for each other. He has a lot of love for me, so he asks for my resignation..." When told that the BJP and JD(S) were planning for a joint fight against the government, Shivakumar asked "when were they alone? They have always been together since Lok Sabha polls. Let them include ten more with them. I, too, know who is doing what in the background. God has given me some intelligence." Noting that a magistrate, a one-man commission under a retired high court judge, and the CID are probing into the stampede incident, Shivakumar said the government is doing its best to provide justice. PTI KSU KH