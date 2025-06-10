Bengaluru Stampede: CID withholds request seeking custody of RCB, DNA executives

Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday sought the custody of four accused arrested in the case related to the Bengaluru stampede, in which 11 people lost their lives outside the Chinnaswamy stadium, but later withheld its request awaiting verdict in a related case in Karnataka High Court.

The CID produced all the four accused -- Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing for RCB, along with Sunil Mathew (Director and Vice President), Kiran Kumar (Manager), and Shamanth SP (Ticketing Executive) of DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd -- before a magistrate court here.

The CID sought nine days of custody for detailed interrogation and further investigation.

However, the defense counsels objected to the plea for custody. Senior advocate Sandesh Chouta, appearing on behalf of Sosale, pointed out that a petition challenging the arrest was already being heard by the Karnataka High Court. "Why is there such urgency to seek custody immediately?" he questioned, urging the court not to hand the accused over to the CID until the HC delivered its verdict.

The magistrate echoed the concern, noting that the petition regarding the legality of the arrest was still under consideration. "What can really be achieved in just one day of custody? Why the rush?," the judge asked Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jagadeesh, who replied that the custody was crucial for the ongoing probe.

Following a brief recess and consultations with the Advocate General (AG), ASP Jagadeesh informed the court that the CID would withhold its request for custody until the HC proceedings concluded. The magistrate subsequently deferred the matter, and with no custody granted, the four accused were returned to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.