Bengaluru stampede: CM, DCM have 'blood on their hands', should quit: Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) BJP leader and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar have "blood on their hands", as she held them directly responsible and demanded their resignation in connection with the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people.

Demanding a probe by a sitting High Court judge for the truth to come out, she slammed the state government for suspending Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials over the incident.

The Bengaluru North MP also questioned the Congress high command and party leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on the incident, and urged them to seek the CM and Deputy CM's resignation if they have "guts".

"Is Karnataka Congress bankrupt of leaders other than Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar? Let the two face inquiry, make others CM and Deputy CM. Where are Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, who often come to the state for everything, hiding?" she asked. She further alleged that they are silent on the issue as the Karnataka Congress government is an ATM for the party's Delhi high command.

The stampede occurred on June 4 evening in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium here, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

"Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have blood on their hands. The parents who have lost their children are cursing. They (CM and DCM) are trying to wash the blood on their hands and wipe it on police officers. A person known as a tough cop, a good and honest officer, who came from a normal family and became Bengaluru's commissioner has been suspended," Karandlaje said.

Speaking to reporters here, she said this is a dark spot on this government and the CM's image.

"In the history of Bengaluru or any metropolitan city, we have not heard about officials being transferred for mistakes, but here because of the mistake of the CM and his deputy, the Commissioner has been suspended. You (CM, DCM) have committed the fault and you are blaming them (officials) for it. You are wiping the blood on your hands on them," she added.

Questioning Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as to why they thought about holding this celebration, the MP from Bengaluru North asked are they partners with RCB in any ways? If laurals were brought to the country or the state by an official national or state team, then holding celebrations is understandable, but they were never felicitated this way, she noted and said, "When a private franchise RCB won the match, you wanted to celebrate. The grand stairs of Vidhana Soudha were reserved for swearing-in or government ceremonies all these years. You used it for a private team." Is anyone in the government is planning to have a partnership with RCB or planning for franchise ownership, she sought to know, and further asked, "with these intentions, attempts were made to take publicity from RCB's win." Pointing out that the family of ministers and the CM had gathered there at the event at Vidhana Soudha, while the public was suffering, Shobha asked how the permission was given. Didn't the intelligence or police have information about the gathering of lakhs of people? "Stampede and death happened about 3:30-3:45 pm and the event began at 4 pm. The CM, DCM despite knowing deaths have happened, continued with the event. Siddaramaiah, you have celebrated RCB's victory standing on the dead bodies. There was a competition by those on stage along with their families to take photos with players. You did this despite having information about deaths.... You (DCM) went to the stadium and gave a kiss to the victory cup at the stadium," she alleged, adding that all of this happened on the dead bodies.

She pointed out that the police had done their duty the entire night on June 3, till early next morning, as there were celebrations across the city following RCB victory.

Demanding to know how two celebrations happened without government permission, she asked, "If permission was given by the government, then why are the police officials being suspended?" She also pointed out confusion about free tickets. With only three stadium gates being opened, a large crowd, and the government's carelessness, led to the stampede.

Alleging that competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for publicity led to 11 deaths, the union minister highlighted posts on 'X' by the CM about the felicitation to RCB team in front of Vidhana Soudha.

Further, asking how a magistrate can question the CM and DCM during the inquiry into the incident that has been ordered by the government, she further said, now you have ordered a probe by a one-man judicial commission, headed by retired Justice Michael D'Cunha. He is already probing Covid-19 illegalities. He hasn't given that report yet, why again him? "We have no opposition to him or any retired judge, but why only him? What's your intention? Coverup? Why not order a probe by a sitting High Court judge?" Questioning the actual number of injured, while alleging that the government may be trying for a "coverup", Karandlaje claimed that families of some injured are paying for the medical expenses, though the government has announced that it will bear the cost.

She also asked as to why the government was protecting Karnataka State Cricket Association and its office bearers, and why were they not arrested when RCB and DNA event management officials were arrested? PTI KSU KH