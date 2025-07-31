Bengaluru Stampede: IPS officer Vikash reinstated, ex-Commissioner Dayananda now ADGP Prisons

Bengaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) Karnataka government on Thursday reinstated IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was suspended along with four police officers in connection with the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium here, pending disciplinary proceedings.

The government has on Monday revoked the suspension of two IPS officers: B Dayananda - Additional Director General of Police, who was Bengaluru Police Commissioner when the incident happened, and Shekar H Tekkannavar - Superintendent of Police, pending disciplinary proceedings, along with two Karnataka State Police Service officers: C Balakrishna - Dy SP and A K Girish - Police Inspector.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday also issued a notification appointing Dayananda as Additional Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), and Shekhar H Tekkannavar as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence.

"The Government of Karnataka, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule-3(7)(c) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969, hereby revokes the order of suspension of Vikash Kumar Vikash, IPS (KN: 2004) and reinstates into service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of Disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969," the government order said.

Vikash is now posted as Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru, in the vacant post. He was Additional Commissioner of Police (West) and in charge of stadium security when the stampede happened.

Vikash's suspension wasn't revoked along with the other four police officers on Monday, and officials had cited a case relating to his suspension pending before the High Court.

Vikash had challenged his suspension before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which revoked the suspension order on July 1. The government has challenged the CAT order in the High Court.

A separate notification was issued giving posts to Dayananda and Tekkannavar.

Dayananda is posted to a position that has fallen vacant due to the superannuation of Malini Krishnamoorthy (DGP) on Thursday.

Shekhar H Tekkannavar is posted as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru in the vacant post. He was Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) during the stampede incident.

The stampede occurred on the evening of June 4 outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's maiden IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 5 had ordered the suspension of five officers. PTI KSU ADB