Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka ADGP Intelligence transferred

Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar has been transferred in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people, official sources said on Friday.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.

"He (Nimbalkar) has been transferred, order is awaited," official sources said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials in connection with the stampede incident.

Conceding that there was an intelligence failure in connection with the stampede incident, the CM had said, "No decision has been made yet about what action to be taken in this regard. We have discussed it." PTI KSU KH