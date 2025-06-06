Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka ADGP Intelligence transferred, CM's political secretary removed

Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Karnataka government on Friday relieved MLC K Govindaraj as political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and transferred Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar, following the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people, official sources said.

These decisions came a day after Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

"The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked with immediate effect. Accordingly, K Govindaraj is hereby relieved from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," an official notification said.

Though no official reason was given for Govindaraj's removal, the decision is said to be linked to the June 4 incident, according to official sources.

Amid allegations of intelligence failure over the stampede and the administration's inaction in this regard, the government has decided to transfer ADGP, Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar.

"Nimbalkar has been transferred, order is awaited," official sources said.

Conceding that there was an intelligence failure in connection with the stampede incident, the CM on Thursday said, "No decision has been made yet about what action to be taken in this regard. We have discussed it." PTI KSU KH