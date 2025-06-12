Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka HC receives case documents, seeks English translation

Bengaluru Jun 12 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court received on Thursday all relevant documents relating to its petition on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident that claimed 11 lives.

When the matter came up for hearing, the documents in Kannada were submitted in a sealed envelope before a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty assured the bench that an English translation would be provided in two days.

This will also be submitted in a sealed envelope, the court said.

It further directed that all official communications, both offline and online, from stakeholders concerned be kept in the custody of the Chief Secretary of Karnataka.

The matter was posted for further hearing on June 17.

The stampede that occurred during the celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic 2025 IPL victory over Punjab Kings on June 3, had claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 people, prompting the HC to take cognizance on June 5.

The court had issued a notice to the Karnataka government to investigate the cause and propose preventive measures.

AG Shetty had requested for a sealed-envelope submission, stating that in the pending bail petition being heard concurrently, any statements made in the case were being used by the petitioner.

The court permitted Shetty to file the reply in a sealed cover, emphasising safe custody by the Registrar General. PTI JR ROH