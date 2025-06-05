Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka minister assures strict action against those responsible for lapses

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Thursday accused BJP of playing politics over the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the lapses that led to the incident.

He dismissed allegations that the celebrations continued inside the stadium despite knowing that a tragedy was unfolding outside.

"I think what was happening outside was not known to the people inside (Chinnaswamy Stadium). No person who is sensitive and responsible will do that. Without knowing things have happened. When they came to know that a stampede has happened and situation is very serious outside, it was concluded in no time. So, the BJP should not stoop so low," he told reporters here.

Concerned and pained by the deaths due to stampede, he said that the focus of the government is to give best treatment to those injured and if needed they would be provided treatment in private hospitals also.

"Our focus is to give them the best treatment, if needed we will provide them treatment in the best private hospitals also and act as per humanity. Now, the BJP wants to do politics in this issue also and we can't help it. But at the same time, we should look into lapses. Whoever it is and however big the person might be, the lapses will be unearthed in 15 days...and strict action will be taken against them," Patil assured.