Bengaluru stampede: Police arrests officials of RCB, event management firm

Bengaluru: Four officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were arrested in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium here that claimed lives of 11 people and injured another 56, police sources said on Friday.

They were taken into custody in a joint operation by the crime branch and Bengaluru Police.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that few arrests have been made in the connection with the stampede case.

“Few arrests have been made. Our teams are taking up the case very seriously, and ultimately the case has to go to CID. So before going to CID, whatever legal formalities have to be done by our team, they are doing it,” he said.

Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those who have been arrested, sources said.

They were brought to Cubbon Park police station for questioning, sources said, adding that after medical examination, further process will be followed.

Some of them were reportedly taken into custody from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on the outskirts of the city.

Police action followed the FIR registered on Thursday against RCB, the event management firm DNA, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah had instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB and DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part, and FIR has also been registered.