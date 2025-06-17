Bengaluru stampede: Siddaramaiah slams BJP for staging protest seeking his resignation

Bengaluru, Jun 16 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday slammed the opposition BJP for staging a protest seeking his resignation for the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, where 11 people died.

The chief minister asked the BJP leaders to seek the resignation of those responsible for the Ahmedabad plane crash, collapse of a pedestrian suspension bridge in Morbi in Gujarat and stampede during the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP staged a protest at the Freedom Park here demanding the immediate resignation of Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara in connection with the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives and injured over 50 people.

Reacting to the BJP's protest, Siddaramaiah sought to know who was responsible for the stampede during the Kumbh Mela at Prayag Raj in Uttar Pradesh and the Boeing plane crash in Ahmedabad and who resigned for it.

"Who was responsible for the Godhra incident and the bridge collapse that killed 140 people?" the CM asked.

He was referring to the Godhra train carnage that resulted in communal riots in Gujarat in 2002 and the pedestrian suspension bridge collapse in October 2022 at Morbi in Gujarat that killed about 140 people.

"I am not trying to use it as a defence or an excuse. But my point is what moral rights they (BJP) have to demand my resignation," the CM said.

He said the BJP in Karnataka should seek Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation for the stampede during the Kumbh Mela.

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of staging the protest for political reasons.

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy were among those who led the agitation.

Later, the party leaders courted arrest when they were heading to lay siege to the CM's house.

Taking to 'X', Vijayendra held the state government responsible for the lives lost in the stampede that occurred on June 4.

"While #RCB celebrations were taking place across the state and the country on June 4, there was competition between the state's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in Bengaluru. The Deputy Chief Minister, who was obsessed with getting publicity by using the RCB victory celebration to increase the popularity of their government, rushed to the airport to welcome the cricketers and held the cup high in the stadium and portrayed himself as winner," Vijayendra alleged.

He charged that even though the police officials reported that they could not provide security for the event, the state government indulged in the "propaganda" and organised the event at Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in the loss of 11 innocent lives.

"At least now, ....the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister should stop being arrogant and resign, taking moral responsibility," he stated. PTI GMS AMP KH