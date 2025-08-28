Bengaluru startup partners with Narayana Health for ‘audiology’ clinics

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (PTI) City-based startup HearClear, which offers advanced hearing care solutions, announced on Thursday that it will collaborate with Narayana Health to integrate its hearing care services across all Narayana clinics in Bengaluru.

The first ‘audiology’ clinic was successfully launched in Narayana Clinic HSR Layout here on Thursday.

The audiology facility at HSR Layout will provide advanced auditory diagnostics, hearing assessments, and hearing aid solutions under the supervision of certified audiologists, stated a press release issued by Hearclear.

Speaking about the partnership, Vineet Narang, Founder & Managing Director of HearClear India, said, “By leveraging Narayana’s trusted network and medical expertise, we can extend our reach and ensure people get the timely diagnosis and support they need for hearing loss and related conditions.” Karthik Ramakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer, Narayana One Health, said: “Partnering with HearClear adds a valuable layer to our preventive and diagnostic services, enabling us to bring expert-led audiology services to our patients.” As part of the initiative, HearClear will also support on-ground camps, wellness events, and awareness programs organised by Narayana Health to educate people on the importance of timely hearing assessments and early intervention. PTI JR ROH