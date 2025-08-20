Bengaluru student, Hyderabad man held with drugs worth Rs 7.3 lakh

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) A 19-year-old student from Bengaluru and a 27-year-old private firm employee were arrested on Monday for allegedly peddling narcotics worth Rs 7.3 lakh, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) apprehended the duo on August 19 in the limits of Domalguda Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Y V S Sudheendra said in a release.

Police seized 12.57 grams of MDMA, 305 grams of ganja, a car and three mobile phones from their possession.

According to investigators, the BCA student—specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning—procured narcotics from Nigerian suppliers and supplied them to the 27-year-old customer, whom he befriended on a social media platform.

The drugs were later sold in Hyderabad.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. PTI VVK SSK