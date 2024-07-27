Bengaluru Suburban Rail: K-RIDE floats tender for Corridor-1A

Bengaluru, Jul 27 (PTI) K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd), which is executing the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, has floated a tender for the much awaited Corridor-1A from Bengaluru railway station to Yelahanka railway station.

The second phase of the project from Yelahanka to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be taken up next.

Several activists have been demanding connectivity between Bengaluru City and the KIA.

According to the K-RIDE officials, the tender value of Corridor-1A is Rs 1,422 crore.

“The project includes stations along with formation works of at-grade and elevated section of 17. 63 kilometres,” the official said.

The tender package comprises design and construction of elevated viaduct of 14.213 km length, at-grade formation of 3.417 km length, construction of seven station buildings and Railway Over Bridge.

This is for the first time that we will award contract to one party instead of breaking it into small tenders as done in our previous projects, a source in the K-RIDE told PTI.

They said the K-RIDE learnt the lessons from the two ongoing works of BSRP in Corridor-2 and Corridor-4.

Also, this is the highest amount of tender in the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, the sources added.