Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 to feature event connecting startups, investors

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) The Department of Electronics, IT, BT of Karnataka is organising -- Venture Capital Connect -- a three-day programme connecting startups and investors as a part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 from November 19-21, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The programme is expected to draw over 50 leading global investors, including family offices, angel investors, and venture capital firms from across the globe, bringing a combined potential investment fund of more than USD 17.5 billion, they said.

According to officials, more than 322 startups of diverse range have registered to participate in the programme, of which 118 have applied for patents. This includes 23 ideation stage startups, 142 early traction stage startups, 75 concept validation stage startups, and 82 growth stage startups.

These startups will have the opportunity to showcase their innovations to an audience of top investors, and receive valuable insights and mentorship on scaling their businesses. Investors attending will gain unique access to a robust pipeline of innovative, high-growth startups, across various technology sectors.

Advertisment

"This programme is strongly focused on catalysing growth specifically for Karnataka-based startups and has support from leading investment associations and registered VC networks in India. This initiative aligns with the State’s commitment to fostering innovation, providing Karnataka-based startups with an opportunity to access substantial capital and mentorship," an official statement said.

"Karnataka has always been at the forefront of innovation, and with BTS 2024, we are amplifying this momentum by creating a direct bridge between our startups and global investors. This programme is more than a funding opportunity. It is a strategic investment in the future of Karnataka’s entrepreneurs, who are shaping tomorrow’s technology landscape," Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge said. PTI AMP AMP KH