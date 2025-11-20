Bengaluru Tech Summit concludes; start-ups secure Rs 400-crore support

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Curtains came down on the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 on Thursday.

According to the organisers, the government and venture capital firms disbursed up to Rs 400 crore to deep-tech start-ups at the Future Makers Conclave, the flagship event of BTS 2025.

They said 20,680 delegates from 57 countries attended various conferences at the summit.

More than 46,389 business visitors were also present, bringing the total attendance to about 92,500.

The summit featured over 630 speakers who participated as panellists and moderators across 100 live sessions covering AI, deep tech, biotech, aerospace, start-ups and other sectors.

Around 1,015 exhibitors showcased their products and solutions during the event.

The summit also hosted 146 curated cross-pitches by start-ups to 36 investors, with another 162 pitches scheduled next week under the BTS banner.

A total of 107 mentor–mentee sessions were held during the summit, the organisers added. PTI GMS SSK