Bengaluru techie leaves death note alleging harassment, abetment charges filed

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) A day after a 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after blaming his wife and her family, the police on Tuesday said they have been booked for abetment of suicide.

Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note alleging harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, they added.

