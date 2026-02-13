Bengaluru: Techie who stabbed parents referred to NIMHANS over psychiatric issues

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) The 33-year-old techie, who killed his parents allegedly over a financial dispute, has been referred to NIMHANS here for examination, after investigators learnt during the probe that he suffered from psychiatric issues, police said on Friday.

Rohan Chandra Bhat allegedly stabbed his parents, Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Navy captain, and his wife Dr Shyamala Bhat (55), at their residence on Wednesday, they said.

Police said the man killed his parents here following an altercation over a financial matter.

According to DCP Saidulu Adavath, Rohan had a dispute with his parents over funding his project. He completed his UG and PG degree in the US and was working there. It's been almost two years since he returned to Bengaluru.

Investigation revealed that since his return, he had been freelancing for a few tech firms and had the intention of launching his own start-up for which he required funds.

"During interrogation, he revealed that his parents used to often taunt him for not having a permanent job, even though he did freelancing work. His father's taunting often upset him.

“Rohan had sought financial assistance from his father to start his own project. However, his father had repeatedly refused to fund him," he said.

Although the exact amount he had sought from his father for the project is still under verification, the officer said that preliminary investigation indicates that he had asked for over Rs 4 lakh. The amount could be higher. This aspect is part of our ongoing investigation.” However, police said, the accused kept changing his statements during the probe and suffered mood swings and a preliminary assessment indicated that he suffered from some psychiatric issues, for which he was apparently under medication.

Citing preliminary investigation, police officials further said he could be suffering from schizophrenia.

However, a thorough and detailed medical examination is required to ascertain this.

"Although he is sound and fine. We learnt that he suffers from some physicatric issues and so, he was referred to NIMHANS for a medical examination. He was sent to the hospital on Thursday," he said.

His younger sister, who is based out of the US, will be reaching Bengaluru this evening, following which further investigation will be carried out, the officer said.

"He (accused) had some financial issues and was living separately from his parents. On Tuesday night, he came to their home and had picked a fight with them regarding financial matters," Adavath said.

During the argument, Rohan allegedly stabbed both his parents with a knife, the DCP added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP ROH