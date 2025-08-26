Bengaluru: Three held for 'attacking' travel agency workers for wearing saffron towel

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly abusing and attacking travel agency workers for wearing a saffron attire here, police said on Tuesday.

The worker abused for wearing the saffron towel has been identified as Slinder Kumar, a native of Bihar, they said.

The quarrel was also caught on camera, police said, adding arrested were identified as Tabrez (30), Imran Khan (35) and Ajeez Khan (47).

The incident occurred on August 24 near Royal Travels office opposite Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand here, police said.

According to police, a case was registered on August 25 under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint by Harikrishna, who has been working with the travel agency as a loading incharge for the past 15 years.

In his complaint, Harikrishna alleged that when he and his colleagues were confronted by the accused, who picked up a quarrel with Kumar for wearing a saffron towel.

"They pushed him (Kumar). Asked him why he was wearing a saffron towel. When I intervened, they abused me, tore my shirt and beat me up. They asked me why workers were allowed to wear a saffron towel and ordered me to have them removed and left the place," he added.

Three people have been arrested in the case, a senior police officer said, adding investigation is underway.

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days by a court here. PTI AMP ROH