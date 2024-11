New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The next edition of flagship air show 'Aero India' will take place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from February 10-14, officials said on Thursday.

Aero India is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force enthral spectators with back-to-back aerobatic displays. PTI KND ARI