Bengaluru to host inaugural edition of GITEX Ai India 2027

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest technology and AI events network, will make its India debut with GITEX Ai India, to be held in April 2027 in Bengaluru, officials said on Thursday.

The event will be organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International in strategic partnership with Karnataka's Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, they said.

According to an official statement, the announcement was made at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai, where the Indian tech community has consistently been one of the largest participating delegations, reflecting the strong and long-standing ties between Indian innovators and the GITEX ecosystem.

Recognised globally as India's technology capital, Karnataka contributes 42 per cent of India's software exports, houses over 50 per cent of the country's AI and deep-tech talent and is home to the largest concentration of unicorns and GCCs (Global Capacity Centers) in the nation, it said.

Bengaluru's thriving startup ecosystem, robust R&D infrastructure and strong academic-industry linkages make it the natural choice to host GITEX's first India edition, it added.

Speaking on the development, Information Minister Priyank Kharge said: "Welcoming GITEX Ai India to Bengaluru is a proud moment for us. Discussions around this began during GITEX Africa earlier this year, and I'm glad our Department and the GITEX team were able to make it possible." "With our deep talent base, strong research ecosystem and global connectivity, Karnataka is the natural anchor for the inaugural GITEX Ai India 2027. We look forward to showcasing the best of our innovation to the world," he added. PTI AMP KH