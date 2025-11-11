Bengaluru to host three-day International Autoshow from Nov 14

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) The fourth International Autoshow-2025, an exhibition for the automotive, garage equipment and spare parts industry, will be held from November 14 to 16 in Bengaluru.

According to the Triune Exhibitors, which is organising the event at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, the exhibition aims to bring together the entire automotive ecosystem, from vehicle and component manufacturers to garage equipment suppliers, EV innovators and aftermarket players, on one platform to collaborate and explore emerging mobility technologies.

With the theme 'Driving Innovation-Powering the Future', Autoshow-2025 will highlight India's accelerating shift towards electrification, smart mobility and sustainability, the organiser said.

The exhibition will showcase the industry's evolution from mechanical precision to intelligent, connected and eco-friendly solutions, it added.

Participants will get a chance to view the latest automotive technologies, tools and workshop innovations, interact directly with key industry decision-makers, and explore new business opportunities and partnerships, Triune said, adding the show will also offer insights into Electric Vehicle (EV) growth, aftermarket trends and next-generation garage infrastructure.

The organisers have invited automobile manufacturers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), distributors, service centres, spare parts dealers, garage owners and EV innovators to participate in this event.