Bengaluru top cop directs pubs, hotels to strictly adhere to safety norms ahead of New Year

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Friday directed pubs, hotels and event venues to strictly adhere to safety norms and ensure lawful conduct of New Year celebrations.

He issued the directions while chairing a coordination meeting with owners and heads of pubs, hotels and event venues here, ahead of the celebrations, with the objective of maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety, according to a statement issued by the Commissioner's office.

Singh said mandatory permissions must be obtained from the concerned departments or authorities for organising events, and all conditions stipulated in the permissions must be strictly complied with.

"The prescribed timings fixed for New Year celebrations must be strictly followed. Necessary permission for the use of sound systems must be obtained, and noise levels must not exceed the prescribed limits," he said.

He said entry tickets or passes must be issued strictly in accordance with the capacity of the venue and serving alcohol to minors is strictly prohibited.

The commissioner said that for security reasons, every person entering the venue must be properly screened, and any suspicious objects or persons noticed must be immediately reported to the police.

"Fire safety equipment must be compulsorily installed at the venue, and precautionary measures must be taken to prevent fire accidents or stampedes," Singh said.

He said that at venues where women are present in large numbers, women security personnel must be deployed. Male security staff shall conduct frisking of men, while female security staff shall conduct frisking of women and children.

According to the advisory, adequate precautions must be taken at entry points, exit points, parking areas and within the event premises to prevent overcrowding.

CCTV cameras must be installed inside the venue, and the footage must be preserved for a minimum period of 30 days. Wherever feasible, road-facing cameras should be connected to the Police Command Centre.

Singh said if any information regarding the use, sale or storage of narcotic substances is received, the local police station must be informed immediately.

"In case of any violation, legal action will be initiated against the organisers as well as the owners or managers of the premises," he warned.

He said smoking is completely prohibited inside the event venue, except in designated areas as permitted, and "No Smoking / No Narcotic Substances" signboards must be prominently displayed.

He said illegal private parties, including rave parties, must not be permitted.

"In the event of any disturbance, the police must be informed immediately and troublemakers must be removed to prevent unrest on public roads," Singh said.

According to the police, QR codes issued by the Bengaluru City Police must be displayed at clearly visible locations for public access. If any illegal activities are found, strict legal action will be taken against the event organisers, and all instructions issued by the local police must be strictly followed.

Stating that the safety of participants during public celebrations is a collective responsibility, Singh instructed owners and heads of pubs, hotels and event venues to strictly comply with the guidelines, cooperate with the police and act responsibly to ensure that citizens can celebrate the New Year joyfully and safely, without any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, citing public safety concerns ahead of New Year 2026 celebrations and the expected surge in crowds on the night of December 31, 2025, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has ordered the temporary closure of all parks and lakes under the Bengaluru West City Corporation after 6 PM on that day.

The authority said necessary signage will be put up and the move will be implemented in coordination with the Police Department. PTI AMP ADB