Bengaluru: Two foreign nationals held for peddling MDMA, cocaine worth Rs 2.15 cr

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Two foreign nationals—a man and a woman—were arrested for allegedly selling MDMA crystals and cocaine worth Rs 2.15 crore, police said on Tuesday.

Police seized 490 grams of MDMA and 43 grams of cocaine from their possession.

The arrests followed a tip-off received on October 8 by an inspector at the Electronic City police station, which stated that a person was illegally selling narcotic substances in an open area at Mahalakshmi Layout, phase 1 of Electronic City, police said.

Based on the information, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a team conducted a raid, apprehending a foreign national in possession of the contraband.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had been selling MDMA (in crystal form) and cocaine to the public “to earn more money,” a senior police officer said.

He further revealed that two other foreign nationals were assisting him in the illegal trade, one of whom is a woman.

Following this information, police traced and arrested the woman from Tech City Layout in Electronic City phase 1.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the second foreign national, who is currently absconding, police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the arrested have not been disclosed, and both have been remanded to judicial custody. PTI AMP SSK