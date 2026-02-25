Bengaluru: Two outsourced staff held for posing as GST officials, extorting Rs 5 lakh

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Two outsourced employees at a Central government office here were arrested for allegedly posing as GST officials and extorting Rs 5 lakh from a gutka trader, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nagaraja P and Dadapir, were working as housekeeping staff at the Central GST office, they said.

The duo allegedly created fake identity cards to pose as GST officials and used them to threaten and extort money from the trader, police said.

A probe was initiated following a complaint filed by the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Central Tax (GST), Bengaluru West Commissionerate, at the Banashankari police station on February 17, they added.

According to police, the complaint stated that the two accused, who were outsourced housekeeping staff at the GST office, had created fake identity cards and impersonated Central government officials.

Using the forged credentials, they allegedly threatened a trader in Peenya and extorted money from him, a senior police officer said.

Based on the investigation, the two suspects were arrested from a room provided at their workplace on February 17, he said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, stating that their motive was to make easy money, the officer said.

Police said they seized Rs 5 lakh in cash and three fake identity cards from the accused.

“We are also investigating who helped them prepare these fake ID cards, where they were made, and whether they threatened or cheated others in a similar manner,” he added.

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SSK