Bengaluru: ACP, ASI held for taking bribe to investigate cyber fraud case

Bengaluru: An Assistant Commissioner of Police and an Assistant Sub-Inspector were arrested in Bengaluru on charges of receiving a bribe of Rs two lakh, Lokayukta police said on Wednesday.

The two were arrested based on a complaint by a 42-year-old software engineer on Tuesday night, they said.

ACP Tanveer S R and ASI Krishna Murthy, posted at Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Police Station in North East Division, had demanded Rs four lakh from the complainant to arrest accused persons in a cyber fraud case and conduct an investigation, according to the Lokayukta police.

The complainant approached the Lokayukta police and a trap was laid. The ASI was caught receiving Rs two lakh as advance, the Lokayukta police said.

On his revelation, the ACP was also arrested.

The Lokayukta sleuths also arrested four other government officers in three separate cases.

Panchayat Development Officer of Soumedyappanahalli village in Ramanagara district, G Muniraju, was arrested for receiving a bribe to sanction material supplied bill for MGNREGA programme.

In Chitradurga, the District Credit Cooperative Bank supervisor at Hosadurga branch, Naveen AM, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 to sanction loans to farmers.

The arrest was made based on a complaint by Kumar P, Executive Officer, Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society, Madadadhakere, Hosadurga.

In Belagavi, Mohammed Saab Moosamiya and Vinayak Patil, who are Forest Department staff at Ramdurg, were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 to avoid legal action under the Wild life protection Act 1972 against the complainant's relatives.