Bengaluru unveils India’s Largest LED-based immersive screen space theatre

Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) India’s largest LED-based immersive screen space theatre launched in Bengaluru on Saturday at Wonderla Bengaluru, an amusement park chain.

Called Mission Interstellar, the theatre offers next-generation flying space voyage experience. It is housed within an eight-storey dome-shaped structure with a 23-meter-high roof.

Arun K Chittilappilly, Executive Chairman & MD, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, said, “With Mission Interstellar, we are ushering in a new era of immersive entertainment that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with excitement.” The launch is also a celebration of Wonderla’s 25 years in the business.

The state-of-the-art attraction is India’s largest LED-based immersive screen theatre, stated a press release issued by Wonderla. The ride features a 22m x 15m curved LED screen, offering clarity, and a 3500 square feet enclosure that mimics a realistic spacecraft, added the release.

A hydraulic lift seating system for 60 guests, imported from Italy, elevates riders 40 feet into the air, synchronising movement with high-tech laser projections and environmental effects such as wind for a fully immersive flying sensation, it was stated in the press release.

Mission Interstellar was launched by Kannada actor Ashika Ranganath.