Bengaluru voters queue up in large numbers as Karnataka polls on 14 seats

New Delhi: Voters came out in large numbers in Bengaluru to exercise their democratic right as polling began in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka on Friday.

People queued up since early morning outside the over 30,000 polling booths in the state to avoid the hot weather that was likely as the day progressed.

Long queues of voters were seen outside polling booths in all Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, software industry icon N R Narayana Murthy, his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty, former cricketer Rahul Dravid and actor Prakash Raj were among the early voters.

Karnataka is polling amidst tight security arrangements which include deployment of over 66,000 security personnel and live monitoring of the election process by an extensive webcasting system.

A total of 247 candidates -- 226 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the first phase in 14 segments covering most of the southern and coastal districts, where more than 2.88 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 30,602 polling stations.