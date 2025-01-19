Bengaluru wakes up to unseasonal rain; IMD predicts more showers across Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan19 (PTI) Although early morning rain in Bengaluru took many by surprise, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain not just in the state capital, but also in south interior Karnataka and Malnad regions.

On its official X handle, Karnataka Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) has also issued a rain alert: “Scattered moderate rain in the southern interior, coastal and hilly districts of the state. Dry air is likely to prevail over north interior districts. There will be moderate to heavy fog over the state and scattered showers.” Areas such as MG Road, Jayanagar, Hebbal, Sultanpalya, RT Nagar and RR Nagar experienced light rain on Sunday.

According to IMD, unexpected rain in Bengaluru was part of a wider weather pattern affecting the state, attributed to a cyclone forming off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

This development had a ripple effect across several districts in Karnataka, including the capital, bringing rain and cooler temperatures to regions.

In its Sunday morning weather, the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru has indicated that light rain is very likely in the next 48 hours in Bengaluru.

While on Sunday, the temperature may dip to 27 degree Celsius and 17 degree Celsius, the Met department stated that it may dip further to 26 degree Celsius and 16 degree Celsius on Monday.

The IMD has also issued a severe cold alert for Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Raichur districts. PTI JR ROH