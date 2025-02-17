Bengaluru woman dies by suicide after killing four-year-old daughter

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly killing her four-year-old daughter here, police said on Monday.

Shruti, who is the president of Pavagada Gram Panchayat first killed her daughter, Roshni by hanging her from a ceiling fan using a dupatta and later died by suicide, they added.

The incident occurred at Ramaiah Layout in Nagasandra on Sunday evening when Shruti's husband was not at home.

A suicide note recovered from the spot stated that she was being harassed by her husband for dowry and that he had an illicit relationship with another woman, a senior police officer said.

Citing the preliminary investigation, the police said the woman married Gopalakrishna in 2014.

The couple had a strained relationship and as per the complaint filed by her family, Gopalakrishna who works as an auditor was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with another woman, the police officer said.

Gopalakrishna's alleged affair caused trouble in the couple's marriage leading to frequent arguments, the complainant alleged.

The police officer added that this was a key factor in their disputes.

Following the incident, police said a case of abetment to suicide had been registered against the woman's husband.

Further investigation is underway, they added.