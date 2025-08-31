Bengaluru woman found dead near Mavinakaru estuary after temple visit

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 31 (PTI) A 46-year-old Bengaluru woman, who went missing after visiting the Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur, was found dead near the Mavinakaru estuary, police said here on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Vasudha Chakravarthi, daughter of C R Govindaraju from Thyagarajanagar, had arrived in Kollur on August 28. She had parked her car near a private guest house and visited the temple, reportedly spending time at the Anjaneya sanctum before heading towards the Souparnika River, police added.

She did not return, prompting search efforts.

Police, along with expert diver Ishwar Malpe and the fire brigade, began the search, but operations were suspended on August 29 due to strong river currents.

The search resumed on August 30 with assistance from residents. Her body was eventually recovered about three kilometres downstream near the Mavinakaru estuary.

The body has been shifted for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Police said investigations are ongoing, and no foul play has been reported thus far. PTI COR JR SSK