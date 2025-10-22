Bengaluru: Woman gangraped, robbed at home; three arrested

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) Police on Wednesday said a 27-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly gangraped and robbed of valuables at her residence here.

Three of the accused have been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining two, police added.

The incident reportedly occurred after 9 pm at Gangondanahalli, under the jurisdiction of Madanayakanahalli police station, late Tuesday. Senior police officials reached the scene shortly after receiving a call from the woman.

"The accused persons threatened her and took turns sexually assaulting her. They then fled with Rs 25,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the house," police said.

"Given the seriousness of the case, a deputy SP-rank officer was assigned to the investigation. After speaking to the woman and others in the house, we learned that five people had entered the residence. We have formed three special teams under the inspector of each police station in the Nelamangala sub-division," said C K Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural.

He added that three of the accused have been secured, and the remaining two will be apprehended soon.

"We need to interrogate them in detail to ascertain if the woman and the accused knew each other before. Her condition is out of danger. As per our SOP, all procedures are being followed," he said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows that, besides the victim, a woman, two adults, and two children were in the house during the incident.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 70(1) (gang rape), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 324(3) (mischief), among other relevant provisions. PTI AMP SSK