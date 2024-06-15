Bengaluru woman kills autistic daughter, surrenders to police

Bengaluru, Jun 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman allegedly strangled her three and half year-old autistic daughter to death and surrendered before the police, officials said on Saturday. The woman had twin girls, both of whom are autistic. While one of them is mildly autistic, the other one has severe autism, they said.

The accused is said to have killed her daughter with severe autism symptoms as she was concerned about her future.

According to police, the woman had on Thursday strangled her daughter to death. After killing her, she turned herself in at the Subramanya Nagar police station here.

"During questioning, the woman said that she was worried as to how her daughter would lead her life owing to her condition and hence decided to kill her. She also claimed that she was in depression for the past few months and out of frustration, she killed her daughter," a senior police officer said.

A case of murder was registered and the woman was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

After post-mortem, the body was handed over to relatives, police said, adding the woman's husband works abroad.