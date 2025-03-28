Bengaluru woman murder: Husband 'main suspect,' attempted suicide, say police

Bengaluru, Mar 28 (PTI) The husband of a 32 year-old woman, whose body was found in a suitcase in the city, seems to be the main suspect in the case and was now undergoing treatment in Pune for alleged suicide attempt, police said on Friday.

The body of Gauri Khedekar was found on Thursday with severe injury marks and stuffed inside a suitcase here. She is a native of Maharashtra.

Her husband Rakesh Rajendera Khedekar fled to Pune after the crime where he allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said.

He has been detained in connection with the murder and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Maharashtra city.

Addressing a press conference here, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the police have registered a case in this regard and it is seen that the woman's husband only is the main suspect. He had flown out of the city earlier.

"He was found admitted in a hospital in Pune. Apparently, it is said he had consumed poison in a suicide attempt. He is in the hospital and our team has already contacted Pune police," he said.

According to him, a team of Bengaluru Police have gone to Pune, and as and when he is discharged from the hospital, he will be brought here for interrogation.

Marital dispute is said to be the reason behind the murder.

"Relatives of the deceased have come to Bengaluru and further details will be sought from them," he added.

Earlier, the police control room was alerted by the house owner at around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

The woman and her husband, who works as a project manager in an IT firm here, moved to Bengaluru last month and were living in a flat at Doddakammanahalli village in Hulimayu police station limits.

The victim's body was found dumped in the suitcase inside the bathroom of the flat. There were stab injuries on her body.

The exact motive behind the murder will be ascertained after the accused is brought here and interrogated, a senior police official said.

Responding to reports that the man had informed his wife's parents about killing her, the officer said, "the matter is under investigation and these details needs to be verified." The woman had a Bachelors degree in Mass Media and her husband was working from home, police said.

Forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples, police said.